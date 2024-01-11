iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 121231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.25 price target on iMetal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
