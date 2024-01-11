IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 361,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 239,626 shares.The stock last traded at $29.93 and had previously closed at $30.20.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $629.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

