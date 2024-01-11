Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 548.7% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Indiva Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,636. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

