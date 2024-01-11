Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 548.7% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Indiva Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,636. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Indiva
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indiva
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.