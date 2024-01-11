Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Inpex Price Performance

Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 49,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,582. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.