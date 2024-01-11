Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inrad Optics Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Inrad Optics stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of -0.41. Inrad Optics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.73.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

