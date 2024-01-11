Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 4,919 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

