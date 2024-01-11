Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of RXRX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,086,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,060. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

