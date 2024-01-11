International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in December

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 68,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,058. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 242.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.