International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Trading Down 7.7%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. 761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Distributions Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ROYMY
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.