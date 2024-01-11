Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Up 0.3%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.
Intertek Group Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.