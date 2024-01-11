InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) vs. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Financial Contrast

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InvenTrust Properties and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 4 0 2.57

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 7.21 $52.23 million $0.04 632.16 Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.43 $1.88 billion $0.87 38.91

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 0.89% 0.14% 0.09% Weyerhaeuser 8.17% 7.76% 4.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 2,150.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats InvenTrust Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

