Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,307,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 257,263 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $25.06.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

