Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 841.0% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 182,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 171,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,519. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

