iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.40

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is an increase from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.