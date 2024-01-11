iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.02 and last traded at $56.04. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

