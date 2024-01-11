iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.61

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 261330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.