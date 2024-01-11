iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.61

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 261330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
