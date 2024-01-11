iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

WOOD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. 5,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007. The company has a market cap of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

