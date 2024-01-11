iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 955,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 738,935 shares.The stock last traded at $63.89 and had previously closed at $63.88.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
