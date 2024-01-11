iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 955,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 738,935 shares.The stock last traded at $63.89 and had previously closed at $63.88.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

