iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lowered by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 233,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 444.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 98,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.03. 1,318,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,787. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

