iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.60 and last traded at $193.45. 39,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 42,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.32.
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77.
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.
