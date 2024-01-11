iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.60 and last traded at $193.45. 39,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 42,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.32.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

