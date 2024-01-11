iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Lessened by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $9,169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 411,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

