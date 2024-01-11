Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 184,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

