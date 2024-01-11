Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 5,470,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

