Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) Trading 2% Higher

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.02. 16,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 15,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Janover Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06.

Get Janover alerts:

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

About Janover

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.