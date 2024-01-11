JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Trading Down 3.8%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

