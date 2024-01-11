Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 60.3% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $179,494.20 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00018225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,267.24 or 1.00057260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010854 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00232763 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00351921 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $180,618.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.