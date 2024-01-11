JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
