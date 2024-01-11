JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

