Kava (KAVA) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $879.79 million and $43.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00084383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00027788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00023254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,785 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.