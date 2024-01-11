Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the December 15th total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.4 days.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Keppel REIT has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.78.
About Keppel REIT
