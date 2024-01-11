Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 6.2%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 16,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

KYYWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($43.98) to GBX 2,120 ($27.02) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,150 ($27.41) to GBX 1,945 ($24.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

