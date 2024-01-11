KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.09 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.09 million and $38.97 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,024.73 or 0.99967004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00229249 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,742,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,742,717 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,742,767.7190399. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01733535 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $74.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

