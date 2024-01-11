Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.27

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $963,991.30 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00065352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

