Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.38. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 9,272 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

