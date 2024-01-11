Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNOS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 144,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,007. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

