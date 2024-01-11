Kujira Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $464.75 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00009258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $464.75 million and $1.86 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.4256398 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,947,239.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.