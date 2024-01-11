Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 13,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 85.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

