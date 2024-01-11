Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 13,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.48.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeland Industries
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.