Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

About Landis+Gyr Group

(Get Free Report)

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.