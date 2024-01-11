Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.15. Lantronix shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 138,458 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 97,188 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

