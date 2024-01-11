Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 26,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 30,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

