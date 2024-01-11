LEMONCHAIN Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $53,238.08 and $3,239.07 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

