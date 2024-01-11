Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Down 7.5%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

