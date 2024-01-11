Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 740.0% in December

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of LNNGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 22,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

