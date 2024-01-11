Libra Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Libra Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.25. 367,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

