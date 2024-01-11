Little House Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. 555,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

