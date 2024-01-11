Little House Capital LLC Invests $725,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $487.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

