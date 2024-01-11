Little House Capital LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $228.35. The company had a trading volume of 885,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average is $232.53. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

