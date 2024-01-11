Little House Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,660,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,159,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

