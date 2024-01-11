Little House Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Little House Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $603.72. The stock had a trading volume of 367,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.87. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.