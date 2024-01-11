Little House Capital LLC Sells 777 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $480.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.52. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.90.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

