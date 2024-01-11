Little House Capital LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.79. The company had a trading volume of 406,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $247.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

